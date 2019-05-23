Star of BBC One comedy Catherine Tyldesley says Scarborough holds 'a big place in her heart' on final day of filming

A number of stars have summed up their experience of filming new BBC One comedy Scarborough.

Today marks the final day of filming in the town after they shot their first scene on May 13.

Actress Catherine Tyldesley has commented that she was "gutted" it was her last day filming the show.

In a tweet she said: "It’s our last day filming on @ScarboroughBBC @BBCOne ... gutted! It’s been beyond special. Can’t wait for you all to see this show- such a big place in my heart . Roll on series 2 please!"

Comedian and impressionist, Steff Todd, also said: "Just wrapped on @ScarboroughBBC , loved playing Jess! Can't wait for the series to be on BBC One soon."