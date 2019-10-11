Stargazing event held at Terrington

The first stargazing event to be held in Terrington is set to reveal the mysteries of the night sky – and maybe shooting stars.

The event is being staged at Birkdale Farm on Monday 21 October by astronomer Richard Darn.

Email richard@richarddarn.com to book a place at the event.

The event coincides with the peak of the lovely Orionid meteor shower, caused when debris from Comet Halley burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere.

The event goes ahead in all weather. There will be a colourful talk undercover and chance to handle space rocks four billion years old.