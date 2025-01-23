Still time to become Coastguard Rescue volunteer on Yorkshire coast

By Duncan Atkins
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 10:40 GMT
There's still a chance to apply to become a Coastguard Rescue Volunteer along the Yorkshire Coast.

To be considered, you must live in the immediate town or surrounding villages, be aged 18 years or over, have a full UK driving licence and have good overall fitness as some tasks are physically demanding.

The latest recruitment campaign window closes on Friday, January 31.

Alex Shipley, who has been a rescue volunteer in Bridlington for three years, said: “I was introduced to the idea from one of my friends Tom, who was a member of the team and used to come and tell me what incidents he had been attending.

There’s still a chance to become a Coastguard Rescue Volunteer.There’s still a chance to become a Coastguard Rescue Volunteer.
“I decided to apply as I’ve always been someone who likes to help others, and what better way than to help and protect the public within your local area.

"The best part of being on the team is the people you're surrounded by.

"Times can get tough when on a job, and sometimes the people around you can help you get through it.

"No matter what, each and every person has each other's back and will always be there for you.

"Most memorable job will be my first ever job, an elderly couple that had a fall close to the town centre.

"The first time being in the truck with the sirens and lights on, it’s a surreal feeling, but a feeling knowing that you’ve passed your training and are now on call.”

Go to tinyurl.com/55y7dtwc to apply via the Government’s website.

