Still time to enter Cancer Research UK's Race for Life in Scarborough

Hundreds of people are set to walk, jog or run the 3k, 5k and 10k Race for Life events in Scarborough on May 22, to raise around thousands of pounds for life-saving research.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in North Yorkshire, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them.

Race for Life Scarborough - runners having fun.picture: Richard Ponter

"We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

"There is a race for everyone and we mean everyone – walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best.

"It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it.”

The event start line is within the Sealife Centre Car park and the finish line is on the promenade, down from The Old Scalby Mill.

The 5k event offers a single lap route through the Open Air Theatre and along the promenade.

The terrain is all path and road and is suitable for all levels of fitness and experience.

This event can accommodate wheelchair users along a path and road course which is predominantly flat, but there is a 50m steep hill section leading from the promenade to the Open Air Theatre which will require assistance.

Start times are 10k 6.30pm, 5k 7pm and 3k 7pm.

People taking part are asked to arrive 30 to 45 minutes before the start time so that they are prepared and ready to go on time.

The closest entrance to the event site for pedestrians on foot is via Scalby Mills Road, although general car parking is not available at this venue.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is a series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Entries are still open for this Race for Life and others across the region.