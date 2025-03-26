Stunning image of Aurora Borealis seen from the North York Moors near Whitby
The image, showing striking red hues, was taken by Astro Dog – aka Nicole Carr and Simon Scott – who run stargazing experiences in Dalby Forest and are keen Aurora chasers.
They said: “We captured a few photographs of the Aurora Borealis aka the Northern Lights from the North York Moors near Whitby early this morning and thought you might like to see one of them.
“This was captured at around 1.37am."
Follow Astro Dog’s Facebook page for regular updates on the night sky, including what times the International Space Station passes, which constellations you can see and the recent planetary procession.
Did you get any pictures of last night’s wonderful aurora display?
We’d love to see them and share your pictures with our readers.
You can email them to [email protected] and we can publish a selection.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.