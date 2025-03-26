Stunning image of Aurora Borealis seen from the North York Moors near Whitby

This stunning image of the Aurora Borealis was taken last night on the moortops at Egton.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The image, showing striking red hues, was taken by Astro Dog – aka Nicole Carr and Simon Scott – who run stargazing experiences in Dalby Forest and are keen Aurora chasers.

They said: “We captured a few photographs of the Aurora Borealis aka the Northern Lights from the North York Moors near Whitby early this morning and thought you might like to see one of them.

“This was captured at around 1.37am."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stunning Aurora Borealis pictures on the moortops at Egton. picture: Astro Dog.

Follow Astro Dog’s Facebook page for regular updates on the night sky, including what times the International Space Station passes, which constellations you can see and the recent planetary procession.

Did you get any pictures of last night’s wonderful aurora display?

We’d love to see them and share your pictures with our readers.

You can email them to [email protected] and we can publish a selection.