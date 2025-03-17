'Substantial’ damage caused during attempted theft of motorhome in Scarborough

Police in Scarborough are asking for anyone with information to contact them

Police in Scarborough are appealing for information about an attempted theft of a motor home which resulted in criminal damage.

It happened between 5pm on Saturday March 15 and 9.40am on Sunday March 16 when the motorhome was parked in the car park opposite the old Magnet Kitchen store on Seamer Road.

The offender gained entry by smashing a window, before entering and ripping out the wiring under the steering column of the vehicle.

A substantial amount of damage was caused to the vehicle.

Email Paul.O'[email protected] with any information that could help the investigation or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul O'Neill.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250046778 when passing on information.