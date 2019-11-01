Success for Yorkshire Coast social care celebration at Scarborough Spa

The first event held to celebrate social care providers on the Yorkshire coast has been hailed a success.

Around 500 people from social care and support industries gathered at Scarborough Spa for a sparkling evening.

They were treated to live music, a four-course celebration dinner and entertainment which included West End singers and all-round entertainer Steve Walls.

There was also a guest appearance from BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration who announced the charities being supported during the evening: Saint Catherine’s Hospice, Age UK, Alzheimer’s Society and Dementia Forward.

Organiser Mike Padgham said: “It was a wonderful evening and a very fitting tribute to all those people, paid and unpaid, who work in the care of our oldest and most vulnerable people.

“We had a fantastic turnout and everyone was in the mood to celebrate and enjoy some great music, comedy and entertainment of the highest order!

“Everyone took advantage of the opportunity to escape politics, doom and gloom and enjoy the evening.

“I’m grateful to the team at Saint Cecilia’s, the Independent Care Group and all our sponsors and supporters without whom the evening would not have been possible.

“I also want to thank chief executive Richard Flinton and everyone at North Yorkshire County Council for their support and for coming along and bringing their own special guests.”

He said the evening had been a chance to honour those who care for our oldest and most vulnerable and who rarely get the recognition they are due.

“It was great to get together people who work in care and nursing homes, who provide home care and care in sheltered accommodation and day care and of course all those unpaid carers who look after loved ones,” he added. “They all rarely get the recognition they deserve so it was a great pleasure to celebrate with them.”

Guests came from Scarborough, Bridlington, Whitby, Ryedale, Filey, York, Harrogate and across North Yorkshire.

A magical night included the surprise singing waiters, acclaimed singer, comedian and all-round entertainer Steve Walls, live music from Big Ian Donaghy and Soul Rida and a disco.

The event was also supported by Oomph!, Infiniti Scaffolding, North Yorkshire Law, The Skills Network, Mitchells, everyLIFE Technologies, CU Scarborough, East Coast Fire Services, Boro Lifts, Person Centred Software, Hempsons, Countrywide Healthcare, Nat West, Yorkshire Bank, Christie & Co and many others. Ticket prices were subsidised for those working in social care.