Summer holidays fun at National Trust's Robin Hood's Bay and Ravenscar sites
The friendly staff at our two National Trust Visitor centres will be able to help you get the most out of your visit to the area.
Summer Holidays events at The Old Coastguard Station, Robin Hood’s Bay
Jurassic Jaunt: Booking Essential
Tuesday July 29, 11.30am to 2pm and Monday August 11, 10am to 12.30pm.
Join Dr Liam Herringshaw, palaeontologist and Earth Scientist for a fascinating in-depth tour of Yorkshire’s Jurassic heritage.
The session will start off in the exhibition space where you will find out about the geology of Robin Hoods Bay, how fossils are formed and see examples of the different prehistoric marine creatures that can be found on this beautiful stretch of coastline.
Head to the beach to look for evidence of prehistoric creatures and find some examples to take home.
Suitable for adults and children aged 8+.
All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Cost £15 per person. Please see National Trust Yorkshire Coast website to book and for more information.
Fossil Forage: Booking Essential
Wednesday July 23, 11am to noon; Saturday August 16, 1pm to 2pm; Wednesday August 20, 10.30am to 11.30am; Thursday August 28, 11am to noom
Discover the creatures that once lived in the sea millions of years ago, and the fossils they have left behind.
Short talk in our Exhibition centre before heading out on a short, guided stroll.
Cost £3.50 per child, children must be accompanied by an adult.
Rockpool Rummage: Booking Essential
Thursday July 24, 10.30am to 11.30am; Friday August 15, 1pm to 2pm; Thursday August 21, 10.30am to 11.30am; Wednesday August 27, 11am to noon
Take a peep into the watery world of rockpools.
Find out about the fascinating creatures that call this challenging habitat their home and how they have adapted to thrive in this environment.
£3.50 per child, children must be accompanied by an adult.
Beach Art Workshop – free drop-in event
Tuesday August 12, 11am to 1pm
Get creative on the beach at Robin Hoods Bay.
Create a huge sand artwork on the beach with arts organisation Animated Objects.
No need to book, just drop in between 11am and 1pm. This event is free to enter.
Event on at the beach underneath the sea wall at Robin Hoods Bay .
Sandcastle Competition: Free drop in event
Tuesday August 26, 11am to 12.30pm
Summers here and it’s time to get digging!
Join the National Trust Staff & Volunteers for a morning of good old-fashioned family fun with a sandcastle competition. Prizes for the best creations.
Tracker Packs
Every day – Free
Families can borrow one of the Coastal Tracker Packs from the National Trust Visitor Centre at Robin Hood’s Bay.
The packs are free to borrow and contain lots of information and ideas for beach activities for children of all ages.
Events at National Trust Ravenscar Visitor Centre
What3Words Scavenger Hunt at Ravenscar: Free drop in event
Sunday August 17, 10.30am to 3pm
Use the What3Words App to navigate your way around the beautiful scenery of the Ravenscar site.
This free event uses the What3Words App on your Smartphone to navigate your way around the site, finding answers as you go.
You will need to download the What3Words App prior to arriving at Ravenscar.
Collect a trail sheet upon your arrival.
Ravenscar Countryside Trail
Every day 10am to 5pm (centre closes at 5pm)
New for 2025, a family-friendly trail exploring the fascinating history and natural history of Ravenscar.
Drop into the visitor centre to purchase a trail booklet and map before heading out on a short walk around the surrounding countryside.
Find out about what exactly was in the barrels at the Alum Works, look for signs of wildlife in Bluebell woods and try to spot a Ravenscar Brick.
Call back to the visitor centre with your completed booklet to get a sticker then enjoy some refreshments.
Cost £1 per trail.
