Surfs up.......11 photos from the first Scarborough Surf Festival

Free surfing, swimming and lifesaving activities were on offer throughout the day alongside food, drink and surfing stalls. There was also be a display of modern and classic VW vehicles. From 5pm there was an After Dark Event in The Tipi Venue at Scarborough Open Air Theatre where live music was provided by The Sub Gents, with support from new band Deep Sea Daggers and acoustic duo Lady Buds.

Surf Festival Taffeta Bull enjoys the Camper Vans.

Surf Festival A young surfer in the waves.

Surf Festival A surfer strolls along North Bay.

Surf Festival Lily Harris enjoys the day.

