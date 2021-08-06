Surprise party at Montrosa in Scarborough to thank staff for their efforts during the pandemic

Staff and trustees at Montrosa - pic: Richard Ponter

The trustees of Montrosa, a supported living residence on Esplanade Road, Scarborough, have celebrated the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions with a party for staff and residents.

Trustee Angela Edwards said: “The trustees were very conscious of the massive commitment of staff throughout the pandemic.

“We never felt they thought that we appreciated them. They’re a very stable staff group and they’ve been there throughout the whole thing.

Residents joined in the fun - pic: Richard Ponter

“So, we had a meeting with manager Richard Pratt and decided the only way we could really show them what we thought was with a cash award.”

A celebration afternoon was held and musicians from Scarborough Spa Orchestra played.

Angela said: “ We kept it a secret. Staff had no idea it was going to happen. They thought maybe they were going to get a gift voucher. They were completely surprised, it was a lovely way to say ‘thank you’.”

Dancing in the garden - pic: Richard Ponter

Sharing a smile