Surprise party at Montrosa in Scarborough to thank staff for their efforts during the pandemic
Trustees of the supported living residence wanted to find a way to say 'thank you' for staff's commitment during the pandemic.
The trustees of Montrosa, a supported living residence on Esplanade Road, Scarborough, have celebrated the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions with a party for staff and residents.
Trustee Angela Edwards said: “The trustees were very conscious of the massive commitment of staff throughout the pandemic.
“We never felt they thought that we appreciated them. They’re a very stable staff group and they’ve been there throughout the whole thing.
“So, we had a meeting with manager Richard Pratt and decided the only way we could really show them what we thought was with a cash award.”
A celebration afternoon was held and musicians from Scarborough Spa Orchestra played.
Angela said: “ We kept it a secret. Staff had no idea it was going to happen. They thought maybe they were going to get a gift voucher. They were completely surprised, it was a lovely way to say ‘thank you’.”