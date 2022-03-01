Surprise wedding party visit for care home resident Jean

Jean Sheard with granddaughter Cheryl, maid of honour Liz, and their mum Patricia at Mallard Court.

Jean Sheard, who is a resident at Mallard Court, was unable to attend the wedding of her beloved granddaughter Cheryl who married her partner Nathan at the Lazaat Hotel in Cottingham.

However, as a wonderful surprise, Cheryl, her sister and maid of honour Liz, and mum Patricia paid a visit to Jean in their wedding outfits.

A Mallard Court spokesperson said: “Jean was unable to attend the wedding of her beloved granddaughter Cheryl in Cottingham.

“The newlyweds had a fabulous day but were sad that Jean could not attend and be a part of the occasion.

“As a surprise, Cheryl, Liz, and mum Patricia decided to make a special visit to Mallard Court in their wedding day dresses.

“Jean was over the moon with the surprise visit from her lovely family.

“The bride was beautiful in her bridal gown along with the gorgeous outfits worn both by the maid of honour and mother of the bride.