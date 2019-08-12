Survey appeal to Filey fisherman

Skippers and vessel owners in Filey are being asked to take part in a major research project this week.

The event is being held to better understand the UK’s fishing fleet.

Researchers from Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry, will be visiting Filey to talk to skippers and owners of fishing vessels.

They are collecting data on the financial and operational performance of vessels.

Barrie Deas, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations, said: “I would encourage every skipper and vessel owner to assist Seafish by taking part in the UK fleet survey. By sparing the small amount of time required to take part, you will be helping to create the most accurate picture possible of the UK fishing fleet,”

The results of the survey will play a vital role in painting a picture of the UK fishing fleet, its economic performance and the challenges it faces as it prepares for life outside of the EU.

For further information about the survey visit the Seafish website, email Steve Lawrence at steven.lawrence@seafish.co.uk, or call 0131 524 8663.