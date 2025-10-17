Swim Safe in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey awarded over £28,000 investment boost

Swim Safe in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey has been awarded over £28,000.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, has invested over £28,000 to get children on the coast swimming.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Skaith launched the ‘Moving Forward’ campaign on Friday (October 10), from which he has awarded over £28,000 to Swim Safe in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire said: “Sport changed my life, and I want as many people as possible to have that same opportunity. By teaching children basic swimming skills and encouraging them to be safe in the water, we can open the door to a whole new type of movement and allow them to spend time in our beautiful blue spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know the impact that movement can have on physical and mental health, but in our region, too many people face barriers, so increasing access to swimming is the perfect first step.”

The Swim Safe on the coast project, ran by Everyone Active, provides water/swim safety sessions and will enable over 200 eligible children with little to no swim experience access to 12 weeks of lessons so they can be safer and more confident around water.

Martin Russell, Activity and Wellbeing Manager at Everyone Active said: "This funding means we can reach even more families and children who wouldn’t usually be able to access water safety courses.

“Swimming proficiency dropped after Covid, but levels are starting to rise, and we are really trying to make a bigger dent in those statistics and make sure no young person is left without basic water safety.”

Visit https://swimsafe.org.uk/ for more information.