Swim Safe returns to Scarborough and Bridlington to deliver free water safety lessons to children

A Swim Safe session on Scarborough's North Bay beach in 2019. (Photo: RNLI)

Swim Safe was created by Swim England and the RNLI in 2013 to help children aged 7 to 14 stay safe whilst enjoying swimming outdoors through practical sessions offering vital water-safety skills, free of charge.

The course is available in Scarborough from Monday, August 9 to Friday, August 13 and is in Bridlington from Monday, August 16 to Friday, August 20 with a session every hour between 11am and 3pm.

The RNLI and Swim England estimate that 1.8 million children missed out on learning vital water-safety skills last year, due to Covid.

In February 2015 Andrew McGeown, aged 32, lost his life after entering the North Sea in Scarborough’s South Bay whilst attempting to save his dog, Arnold.

Ms Loveland set up the Andrew McGeown Legacy Fund in his name, with the intention of funding the Swim Safe programme in Scarborough.

More than £45,000 has since been raised for the Andrew McGeown Legacy Fund.

In July, Ms Loveland received her British Empire Medal which was awarded during the Queen's Birthday Honours.