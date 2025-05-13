Switching the Spotlight: A Gender Swapped Cabaret takes place at the JT on Tuesday June 17

This summer, get ready for a show that flips the script and celebrates the full spectrum of identity.

Switching The Spotlight, a one-night-only gender-swapped cabaret, is coming to the Stephen Joseph Theatre (SJT) in support of Scarborough Pride 2025—and it’s set to be an unforgettable night of music, mischief, and unapologetic queerness.

With a cast of local performers, Switching The Spotlight reimagines well-loved roles and musical numbers through a joyfully subversive lens.

Whether you’re a long-time ally or new to the Pride scene, Switching The Spotlight is a night for everyone.

All proceeds go toward funding Scarborough Pride 2025, helping to keep the event free, accessible, and open to all.

George Wakely, Chair of Scarborough Pride said: “Switching The Spotlight celebrates creativity and challenges convention, while directly supporting our mission to build a Pride that’s by the people and for the people.

“It’s grassroots, it’s glamorous, and it’s making a real difference.

“Pride is only possible through sponsorship and private donations, so this event will directly help our fundraising efforts for this year’s Pride.”

Switching The Spotlight takes place at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Tuesday June 17 at 7.45pm.

For more information and tickets visit: https://sjt.uk.com/add-to-basket?EventInstanceId=893312&back_event=switching-the-spotlight-a-gender-swapped-cabaret

Scarborough Pride 2025 takes place on Saturday September 13 at Scarborough Spa.

To find out more about sponsorship opportunities and how you can get involved visit https://www.scarboroughpride.co.uk/.