Switching The Spotlight: Dazzling gender-swapped cabaret to raise funds for Scarborough Pride 2025
Switching The Spotlight, a one-night-only gender-swapped cabaret, is coming to the Stephen Joseph Theatre (SJT) in support of Scarborough Pride 2025—and it’s set to be an unforgettable night of music, mischief, and unapologetic queerness.
With a cast of local performers, Switching The Spotlight reimagines well-loved roles and musical numbers through a joyfully subversive lens.
Whether you’re a long-time ally or new to the Pride scene, Switching The Spotlight is a night for everyone.
All proceeds go toward funding Scarborough Pride 2025, helping to keep the event free, accessible, and open to all.
George Wakely, Chair of Scarborough Pride said: “Switching The Spotlight celebrates creativity and challenges convention, while directly supporting our mission to build a Pride that’s by the people and for the people.
“It’s grassroots, it’s glamorous, and it’s making a real difference.
“Pride is only possible through sponsorship and private donations, so this event will directly help our fundraising efforts for this year’s Pride.”
Switching The Spotlight takes place at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Tuesday June 17 at 7.45pm.
For more information and tickets visit: https://sjt.uk.com/add-to-basket?EventInstanceId=893312&back_event=switching-the-spotlight-a-gender-swapped-cabaret
Scarborough Pride 2025 takes place on Saturday September 13 at Scarborough Spa.
To find out more about sponsorship opportunities and how you can get involved visit https://www.scarboroughpride.co.uk/.