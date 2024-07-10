T L Chapman to sponsor bowls tournament
and live on Freeview channel 276
Messrs T L Chapman & Son Funeral Services are to sponsor the 2024 Scarborough Top Club Bowling Event which is being held at the Burniston & Cloughton Bowling Club on Sunday August 18.
The event is open to all flat green bowling clubs in the Scarborough area, closing date for entries August 4.
This competition has not been held for some years and it is hoped to make it an annual event with the host club changing each year.
Prize monies total some £200 and the sponsorship is particularly appreciated.
Chapmans are a long established and respected business providing a personal and private service for all clients.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.