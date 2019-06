Peasholm Glenn links Peasholm Park with Manor Road cemetery and is a vision of green woodland, waterfalls, streams and has one of the most diverse tree collections in the county. Take a walk through the glen with these pictures.

1. History Peasholm Glen was phase two of the Peasholm Park development and was officially opened in 1932. Richard Ponter jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Sculptures There are several wooden sculptures along the trail. Peasholm Park Friends raised funds to pay for the artwork. Charlie Mason jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Waterfalls Water runs through the Glen along various small streams and waterfalls flowing into Peasholm Lake. Richard Ponter jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Tree trail 29 special trees form the trail. Species from China, America, Japan, Iran and Europe form the collection including a Dickson's Golden Elm, once thought to be extinct, and five Champion trees (the largest/tallest example in Britain.) Richard Ponter jpimedia Buy a Photo

