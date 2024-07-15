Take part in Marathon du Malton - ‘Britain’s tastiest 10k’ - and raise money for Saint Catherine’s Hospice
The unique event gives participants the chance to eat and drink their way around the route in Malton.
Inspired by the Marathon Du Medoc in France's wine region, the Malton 10k is a ‘Gourmet Wineathlon’ going through an area of Yorkshire famous for its local produce & beautiful countryside.
The hospice has been given ten charity places by organisers of the event which takes place on Sunday, September 15.
Entry costs for the charity places is just £20 per person (instead of the usual £35), and Saint Catherine’s is asking those representing them to raise a minimum of £50 in sponsorship. For details on the charity places call 01723 378 406 or email [email protected].
To find out more about the Marathon du Malton, which starts and ends in the town’s pretty marketplace, visit www.visitmalton.com/marathon-du-malton.
