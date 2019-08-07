Take sunrise stroll to boost St Catherine’s

Saint Catherine’s Hospice is inviting people of all ages to come together in support of patient care at next month’s Sunrise Walk.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 22, starting at 6am from the main hospice site in Throxenby Lane.

The 6.5-mile circular route around both North and South Bays will give walkers chance to experience the beautiful Scarborough sunrise, while remembering loved ones and raising essential funds for Saint Catherine’s.

Entry costs £15 for adults and £5 for under 16s, which includes an event T-shirt, refreshments at the Harbour Bar, and breakfast at Saint Catherine’s at the end of the walk.

Event organiser Rhiannon Hunt said: “The Sunrise Walk is a wonderful way to support Saint Catherine’s.

“We need your help to provide our 16 services free of charge to patients and their families.

“Together we can make a difference to people in our area living with terminal illnesses.”

Gill Warburton will be walking with her daughters Phoebe, 11, and Imogen, 8, husband Mark, sister Jo, and uncle Alan.

They are walking in memory of Gill’s dad Pete Hampshire, who passed away on Valentine’s Day this year at Saint Catherine’s.

Gill said: “Our main reason for doing the walk is to give something back.”

To sign up go to www.saintcatherines.org.uk/events/sunrise-walk-2019, email fundraising@saintcatherines.co.uk or call 01723 378406.