Talent show at Seton School, Staithes, caps off Children’s Mental Health Week

The theme for this year's Children's Mental Heath Week was My Voice Matters – empowering children can have a positive impact on their health and wellbeing and children who feel that their voices are heard have high levels of self esteem.

Younger pupil in the primary school at Staithes had the opportunity to share what they like and what they don't like; they spoke about their favourite animals and foods and asked others what their favourites were.

They listened carefully to each others opinions.

Seton School youngsters with their certificates for competing in Seton's Got Talent.

Older pupils at the school wrote letters to their teachers explaining how they could look after their own physical and mental health and suggested walking to the shop instead of driving, making sure you get enough sleep, limiting screen time and having a healthy diet.

They finished the week with Seton's Got Talent, with the children who took part awarded certificates for expressing themselves and for pushing themselves out of their comfort zone, with new experiences also improving wellbeing.

Deputy Headteacher Vicki Laven said: “We know lots of the children were nervous, understandably, but they should be extremely proud of themselves for getting up there and pushing themselves.

“It’s such a fantastic mindset to have.

A youngster entertains at Sneaton's Got Talent.

"Opportunities to share talents really boost wellbeing.

"It just shows how far we've come on our wellbeing journey, by the fact that so many of the children got involved.