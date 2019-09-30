Tea-total - Glaisdale girls raise phenomenal amount for MacMillan

A group of young Glaisdale fundraisers have smashed their previous efforts and raised an awe inspiring amount at a MacMillan coffee morning last weekend.

The girls, who are all aged between 7 and 12, had raised £3,000 in the last two years. However, they ramped things up this year, and raised an astounding £2,550 with money still coming in.

Raffle prizes at the event.

Proud mum Lisa Harland said: “Another Year. Another ridiculous total!!! £2550.27!!! There are simply not enough words to describe how thankful the girls and us mums are for the support this event raises! THANK YOU.”

The coffee mornings started when Emily, 10, approached her friends to see if they would be interested in holding the fundraiser. They have gone from strength to strength ever since.

Emily’s mum, Rhoda, said: “Everyone was just so lovely and people love the girls running it. We will definitely have to do it again, it's become a bit of a tradition. I love how the community, friends and family all pull together.”

As for next year, you can guarantee the girls will be trying to outdo their total once again as the hall has already been booked.