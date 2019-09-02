Thalia, 4, who is searching for a new heart invited back stage to meet Lewis Capaldi at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

A four-year-old girl, who suffers from an extremely rare heart condition, was invited back stage to meet Lewis Capaldi at Scarborough Open Air Theatre last week.

Thalia-Beau Wright had the chance to meet the Scottish singer on Friday evening at his second sell-out show in Scarborough this year.

Photo is for organ donation week by Emma Cravitz Photography

Christine Johnson, Thalia's grandmother, who is promoting organ donation as Thalia searches for a new heart, shared their story with Lewis and thanked him for his kindness.

She added: "It was nothing short of amazing and we loved every moment! We absolutely buzz off you and that beautiful big heart of yours Lewis.

"Meeting us and then inviting us to your show backstage... what a guy you are!"

Thalia was diagnosed with Restrictive Cardiomyopathy, a condition which affects one in a million people last year.

Thalia with mum Ellie-Mae, Christine and Lewis Capaldi

It is an extremely rare condition and there is no treatment, medication or operation – a heart transplant is her only hope.

Christine said: "Lewis what a pure heart of gold you have and what a beautiful person you are.

"Our precious girl and my treasured nephew are our someone's and we will keep shouting the world over for help in raising organ donation awareness.

"Thank you from the bottom of our broken hearts Lewis Capaldi and all at Scarborough Open Air Theatre for looking after us the way you did last night. We had the most wonderful time.

"Don't get me wrong... we would give anything in the world to have not received the special treatment we did and please don't think that's not cos we don't appreciate it as we so do but it's such a double edged sword. We would just give anything in the world to be 'normal' and to not need it.

This week as part of Organ Donation Week, September 2-9, Christine will be is putting up posters, holding a fun day at her beach chalet, handing out leaflets, painting and hiding rocks and tying hearts in areas for people to see in the town.

Organ Donation Week is a time to shine a light on donors and the impact they have on transplant recipients as well as an opportunity to educate, inform and inspire people, to help save and improve more lives.