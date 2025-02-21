'Thank you for sharing this journey with us' - Heidi and Mike leave Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn

Heidi Dickinson and Mike Sykes say 'cheers' and 'goodbye' to Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn

The couple who have run East Ayton’s Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn for almost a decade have handed the keys to a new landlady.

Heidi Dickinson and Mike Sykes took over at the inn in July 2015, and rapidly worked their magic on the popular public house.

Now, almost a decade later, the couple have decided to move on and embrace the free evenings and weekends that they’ll benefit from away from the licensed trade.

Heidi said: “Now the kids have grown up, it’s just the right time.

The couple are looking forward to a different pace of life

“I’ll miss it though, all of the staff have been here for years, they’ve grown up together

“We’ve watched as they’ve met boyfriends and girlfriends.

"I’ve told them all that if we don’t see them, we’ll be really cross!”

Heidi said she’ll miss everything about the inn. She said: “I’ve loved every second.

"There are loads of things I’ll miss. I loved New Year’s Day and the tug of war across the river and even Forge Fest – even if it did make me stress out massively!”

The couple took to Facebook to send a message of thanks to the pub’s regulars.

They said: “Well guys, what a journey it has been.

“We cannot thank you all enough for your continued support leading up to this moment.

“We will be handing over to Lydia, the new land lady of the Forge, and we wish her all the best for the future.

“In terms of what’s next for us? Mike will be continuing with his plumbing full time at MGS plumbing, and as for me I will be starting a new adventure at Enchanted Embroidery.

“Over the years we have gotten to know so many amazing people, lost loved ones, and made amazing memories that will stick with us forever.

“Once again, thank you to everyone who has shared this journey with us.

“We couldn’t have done it without you.”