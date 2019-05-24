That's a wrap! Filming finished for new BBC One comedy Scarborough

Filming has ended in the town for new BBC One comedy Scarborough.

The twitter page for the show called 'a wrap' on the show's filming yesterday evening.

A tweet said: "That’s a wrap on #ScarboroughBBC series I. What a blast!

"If viewers enjoy it half as much as we all enjoyed making it we are onto a winner. Keep tuned to this twitter feed for more news from the edit, post production and news of transmission. #ScarboroughBBC"

Stars, Catherine Tyldesley and Steff Todd, also commented on their final day of filming.

Cast members and director Derren Litten, have been praised by business owners and local residents throughout their time in Scarborough.

The new comedy, which features comedian Jason Manford and Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley, is written and directed by Derren, the award-winning creator of Benidorm.

Mike (Jason) and Karen (Catherine) are nearly-40-somethings that are giving their relationship another go, five years after they split.

The pair were always meant to be together, but Mike’s ambition to become a professional entertainer meant that he was never at home.

Now in his late 30’s, Mike has realised what’s actually important to him – he’s given up life on the road to come back to Scarborough and give their relationship another go.