'That tent is a magical place where dreams really do come true,' says Great British Bake Off winner David Atherton, from Whitby

A man who grew up in Whitby has been crowned the winner of this year's The Great British Bake Off.

After 10 weeks of being tested in the Bake Off tent, David Atherton beat fellow finalists Alice Fevronia and Steph Blackwell, despite not being named as 'Star Baker' once during the series.

David, an international health adviser who now lives in London, has been one of the 13 contestants competing in the Channel 4 programme's tenth series.

In Tuesday's finale, which included chocolate cake, stilton souffle and his showstopper, a picnic-themed host of cakes, was described by host Paul Hollywood as "exceptional".

"You've come up with something that is very, very clever," he said.

The 36-year-old also won star baker for the first time in the series for his impressive souffles.

After the announcement that he won, he said: "I've watched this since the second series so for nine years I've been daydreaming about Bake Off.

"Honestly, it was not in my mind I could win this."

David was first inspired to bake by his mum Julie, who still lives in Whitby with his dad Richard and was an avid baker when David was growing up.

His interest in baking - he has watched the show since it began - grew after a work trip to Malawi, where he learned to build an oven out of an oil drum and invented a cake that could steam over a village fire.

His home town has inspired several bakes including a Whitby fish pie during pastry week.

Following the announcement, the Great British Bake Off Twitter page posted a message from David: "Writing this letter the old fashion way is helping me realise this is not a dream. I used to have a reoccurring dream of winning Bake Off and I'm still trying to tell myself this is the real deal.

"Before I even applied I promised myself that no matter how far I got I would let myself enjoy it all, not get stressed, and stay positive. This provide easier than I thought because the whole Bake Off experience is so supportive, harmonious and genuinely fun.

"There is a huge team of people and everyone pulls together in the same direction. I cannot describe the privilege I feel in being part of the Bake Off family, and I'm proud to be part of the GBBO class of 2019.

"The Great British Bake Off is such a positive show and I want to thank everyone for all the kind messages and support.

"That tent is a magical place where dreams really do come true!"

A segment at the end of the show told viewers that David had moved in with his boyfriend Nik since filming of the GBBO took place.