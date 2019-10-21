The 15 darkest urban myths and horror stories from Scarborough’s history

The 15 darkest urban myths and horror stories from Scarboroughs history.

Everyone loves a good ghost story, and Scarborough’s history is filled with weird and spooky events.

With Halloween just around the corner, we’ve looked into the town’s darkest urban myths. From ghostly apparitions and a chamber of horrors to legendary creatures and even a mythic parrot - here are 16 unusual stories of the past.

This location on Queen Margarets Road served as inspiration for horror writer Susan Hill (The Woman in Black) when she was growing up in Scarborough. The shell of the school bombed out in the war was later pulled down.

1. Abandoned Girls School

A waxwork museum that used to sit on the South Bay and displayed reproductions of famous murderers - gruesome!

2. Chamber of Horrors

Legend has it that the ghost of a strange old lady who said she wanted to live on the breath of sick children wanders around Church Stairs Street and Spreight Lane.

3. Old Town haunting

The apparition of a woman has been seen several times over the years at the King Richard III house - now a restaurant - which has stood on Scarboroughs South Bay for centuries.

4. Richard III house ghost

