The 15 darkest urban myths and horror stories from Scarborough’s history
Everyone loves a good ghost story, and Scarborough’s history is filled with weird and spooky events.
With Halloween just around the corner, we’ve looked into the town’s darkest urban myths. From ghostly apparitions and a chamber of horrors to legendary creatures and even a mythic parrot - here are 16 unusual stories of the past.
1. Abandoned Girls School
This location on Queen Margarets Road served as inspiration for horror writer Susan Hill (The Woman in Black) when she was growing up in Scarborough. The shell of the school bombed out in the war was later pulled down.