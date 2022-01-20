What is your favourite picture moment from 2021?

The best photographs of 2021: Our top shots of the year in Scarborough and Whitby

Last year was difficult for many, but as 2022 is ushered in with brighter horizons there are brilliant moments to look back on that make Scarborough and Whitby great.

By George Buksmann
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 3:54 pm

Enjoy our selection of photographic flair as we showcase our best photos looking back on 2021, all taken in the Scarborough and Whitby area.

They were all shot by talented freelance photographer Richard Ponter; he can be contacted for assignment enquiries on [email protected]

1. Photos of the Year

Enjoying a chilly spring walk on Valley Road on Easter Monday.

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Photos of the Year

Amelia enjoys a story at Braeburn Junior School in Eastfield.

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Photos of the Year

A wave from Tom Cruise, on set of the latest Mission: Impossible film at Levisham.

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Photos of the Year

Cassie Taal gets up close to the Allosaurus skull at the Rotunda Museum.

Photo: Richard Ponter

