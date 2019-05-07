The Commercial in Scarborough to close for five weeks for major six-figure refurbishment

Work started today on a £327,000 major refurbishment of The Commercial on Falsgrave Road.

The pub will be closed for five weeks, reopening on 13 June.

An artistic impression of the refurbished pub.

The exterior of The Commercial is being smartened up with new signage and redecorated in a deep royal blue and tan. The courtyard is also being repainted and additional seating installed.

Inside, the pub is being completely overhauled with a new cutting-edge vibrant design. Full height windows are being installed allowing people to see into the pub and creating a light and airy bar.

A stage is being built with moveable furniture to create a flexible area for entertainment and games, and a disabled toilet installed. Air conditioning is also being added to improve the experience for customers enjoying the live entertainment.

The ceiling in the bar is being raised back to how it had originally been to create a more dramatic space and a stunning new back bar fitted. The walls will feature a combination of

exposed brick and stripped wood and painted panelling, which together with the copper pendant lights will contrast with the coloured booth style seating being fitted.

There will also be upholstered and leather tub style seats and stools and wood and iron tables.

Foodwise, two new specialist pizza ovens will enable the pub to offer stone baked pizzas for eat in or takeaway and a coffee machine will produce fresh coffee, both new to the pub.

Also, new to the pub are the craft ales - Neck Oil from Beavertown which it will stock, a first in Scarborough.

Licensee Kay Ford, who is carrying out the refurbishment alongside Star Pubs & Bars, will be expanding its extensive gin menu from 63 to 100 gins and doubling its vodka range to 30.

Kay's other plans for the popular music and live sports pub include introducing weekly comedy nights and inviting solo and duo artists to perform alongside the bands on her roster.

She said: "I've always loved The Commercial from the days when I first ran it aged 20 when I was the youngest licensee in North Yorkshire through to today. I took time out to run another pub for a few years, but The Commercial is the only pub I want to run. So, this refurbishment is fantastic. It gives my regulars a fantastic new pub, whilst retaining the character and

atmosphere that makes it so popular. For me though it is the customers who use the pub, the staff that work in it and the community of Falsgrave, which is so happy and friendly, that

make it so special. So, thank you to everyone and I look forward to opening the doors of the upgraded Commercial in a few weeks."

Gary Corney, regional operations director for Star Pubs & Bars said: “Heineken is a firm believer in the future of the Great British local and is investing £50 million this year in pubs like The Commercial to help them keep pace with peoples’ changing needs and expectations so that they can thrive for the long term.

“Kay has a great track record and we’re delighted to be joining forces with her to take The Commercial to a new level, improving the appearance, comfort and facilities and creating a standout pub in Scarborough.”