The Countdown is on for Countryside Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground

Preparations are in full swing for Countryside Live, which this year will star former Countryfile presenter Julia Bradbury for the first time.

The fun-packed celebration of farming and the great outdoors also features special guests Peter Wright and Julian Norton from TV’s The Yorkshire Vet who will be at the

show, meeting fans and signing their latest books.

Countryside Live will take place at the Great Yorkshire Showground on Saturday October 19 and Sunday October 20.

There will be plenty of family fun and all activities free once inside the gates.

Julia will be on the Main Stage twice a day to talk about her passion for the outdoors and fans can meet her afterwards in the meet and greet area, or on her stand The Outdoor Guide

in Hall 1.

Peter will be at the show on the Saturday taking to the Main Stage in the morning and then meeting fans in the Tipsy Heifer pub throughout the afternoon, Julian will do the same on the Sunday.

The pub will be run by Stray FM’s Nick Hancock and Will Smith who will host quizzes three times a day. Don’t miss chance to win Great Yorkshire Show tickets and Fodder Afternoon Tea vouchers!

Julia said: “I can’t wait to meet the public and spend the weekend at my first ever Countryside Live celebrating my biggest passion – the outdoors!

"From the ninja assault course to rides on tractors for the kids, the climbing wall, farm animals and plenty of entertainment, it’s set to be a fun packed family day out.

"I look forward to meeting you on my travels around the show, on the Main Stage, or our stand The Outdoor Guide and of course I will have to pay a visit to The Tipsy Heifer Pub later in the day!”

Bookings for advance tickets ends on Friday 18th October (for e-tickets), after then tickets are available on the gate.

Show Director Charles Mills said: “We have an exciting programme of events this year with new activities for children and some very special guests taking to the Main Stage and the

Tipsy Heifer Pub.

"We have a new look animal barn with everything from cattle competitions to alpacas, don’t miss this terrific celebration of farming and the outdoors. We look forward

to welcoming you!

"New for this year are mini tractor rides, a ninja assault course, magic wand making and interactive experiences with velodrome cycling and helicopter flying.

"There’s also the climbing wall, mini Fodder experience, sausage roll making, dancing sheep and Diggerland to name a few!"

There will be farmyard animals with Brimham Rocks Adventure Farm, archery, alpacas, the NFU Discovery Barn with games and activities for the kids, pigs and chick hatching and

holding with Eggucation.

Now in its 17th year, Countryside Live usually attracts around 12,000 visitors across two days.

As well as family activities, there are 2,000 animals who converge on the showground over the two days to compete.

From horses to honey, pigeons to poultry, sheep to cattle, there are competitions and classes throughout the weekend. There are also stands to browse, horticultural classes and

farriery competitions.

Changes have been made to improve the layout of the event with cattle being brought back into Hall 2.

The White Rose Ring will continue to hold Ridden Coloureds and the Olympia Ridden Mountain & Moorland section followed by a host of TSR (The Showing Register)

classes on both afternoons.

The Main Ring will see the exciting Northern Show Cross Competitions return again.