The Farrier at Cayton wants to expand ... here's why the parish council objects to the plans

A pub that was saved from becoming homes could be extended after a successful first year in business.

Suzie Bushby has applied to Scarborough Council to add a two-storey side extension to The Farrier pub and restaurant in Main Street, Cayton.

It almost became homes in 2016 after the closure of the Blacksmith’s Arms.

Mrs Bushby and her husband Nigel saved the pub and following a £2million renovation it re-opened as The Farrier.

The application states that the extension would allow for extra bin and cellar storage.

It adds: “Since opening in December 2018 the Farrier has been very successful, hence the need for more bin and cellar storage.

“The proposed extension has been designed sympathetically in regards to scale and materials so as not to be detrimental to the conservation area.”

Cayton Parish Council has objected to the plans, saying the extension would contribute to the “continuing overdevelopment of the site”.

The council also states it has concerns about the impact of customers of The Farrier parking on nearby roads.