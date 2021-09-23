The food-loving duo began filming for the new show back in the summer and autumn of 2020, and stopped off in Scarborough, Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay.

The bikers were spotted filming in Scarborough Market Hall, where they met stallholders including the owners of Solange Bakery, All Seasons fruit and veg and M. Nockels butchers.

Dave Myers, one of the Bikers, said: “It's been nearly a decade since we went on the road in Britain and it’s true you quite often miss what’s on your own doorstep.

The Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers take in the sights of Scarborough's North Bay outside the colourful beach chalets. (Photo: Jon Boast/BBC/South Shore Productions)

“The series is a love letter to the North, and a celebration of the food and the people that produce it.”

The premise of the series is that the Bikers will explore where our food comes from by meeting local producers, chefs, farmers and entrepreneurs and visiting restaurants, cafes, breweries and markets.

The journey sees the pair head from west to east, beginning in Lancashire and taking in the sights of Cumbria, The Peak District in Derbyshire, Northumberland and Newcastle before finishing on the Yorkshire Coast.

In Whitby, the pair visited Fortune’s Kippers, the only remaining smokehouse, established in 1872.

The duo were spotted filming in Scarborough Market Hall when they visited the town in September 2020.

Biker Si King added: “[It’s] without doubt our most personal, emotional and enlightening journey we’ve undertaken.”

While in Robin Hood's Bay the pair paid a visit to Berties of Bay, a heritage business producing 'ganseys' - the sweaters traditionally warn by trawlermen.