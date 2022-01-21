The sale of The Mill Inn, a landmark property in Harwood Dale, has prompted buyer interest thanks to the rural position and what estate agent Andrew Wood, of Cundalls, has described as its “vast potential”

It includes the detached country inn and home plus a range of buildings.

It is in open countryside between Scarborough and Whitby, 5.5 miles away from Burniston.

Aerial view of The Mill Inn, Harwood Dale, near Scarborough.

The pub, renowned for its signage Mill Inn emblazoned on the roof, can be bought with up to 38.3 acres of grassland and woodland, with those who want a smallholding or who have equestrian interests likely to be interested.

The landlord, Hamish McGregor, died in May last year, aged 70; he was the third generation of his family to run the pub.

Cundalls’ Malton office is marketing the site for sale by informal tender as a whole or in five lots.

Offers must be submitted to them by 2pm on February 11.

The Mill Inn, Harwood Dale, near Scarborough, is up for sale.

The guide price for the whole – which is the inn, buildings and land – is offers over £380,000.

The Mill Inn is a traditional country pub with accommodation and has a hall, bar area, dining room, kitchen and rear porch. On the first floor are three bedrooms, a store room and bathroom.

Outside, there is a range of traditional stone buildings and Cundalls say these offer potential to be amalgamated into the inn or could be developed as holiday cottages, subject to consents.

The land includes meadows and mature deciduous woodland with stream frontage.

Mr Wood said: “The property is available following the passing of Mr Hamish McGregor, whose family have owned it since the 1930s, so the sale is a genuinely rare opportunity to purchase a unique rural property with land.

“The Mill Inn has traded since the 19th Century and the adjoining buildings were operated as a mill until just after the Second World War.”

Lot one is The Mill Inn, outbuildings and 0.76 acres and the guide price for this is offers over £200,000.

Lot two is 4.6 acres of grassland and woodland with a guide price of offers over £30,000.

Lot three is 5.1 acres of grassland and woodland with a guide price of offers over £35,000.

Lot four is 22.1 acres of grassland and woodland with a guide price offers over £75,000.