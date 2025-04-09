The vicar of St Mary's in Scarborough shares her Easter reflection

Rev Sam Tredwell has shared her Easter message of hope

The new vicar of St Mary’s, the Rev Sam Tredwell, has shared her Easter message of reflection with the readers of the Scarborough News.

The clocks have gone forward, and we have celebrated Mother’s Day.

The sun has begun to shine, and the daffodils are out.

With the sunshine I can see a spring in the step of people around me.

Rev Sam Tredwell said all will be welcome at St Mary's Easter services

Spring is here and Easter is on its way, and I wonder what your plans are for the Easter weekend.

Over the Easter weekend, Christians around the country and world, as well as here in Scarborough, will be traveling through the last week of Jesus’ life as told by the Bible.

In these readings there is so much to think about and reflect on;

The joy and the cheers of the crowd.

The betrayal of a close friend.

Standing up for what you believe in.

The mocking of people, death and endings.

And then, on Easter Day, we celebrate new life, hope and joy.

When I started as a vicar, I would get overwhelmed by all of the Holy Week and Easter readings and services, and I would try and cram everything in.

Now I realise that I just need to listen out for the aspect of the Easter story that I need to hear, and be encouraged by it.

This year, it is about looking for the small signs of hope and small steps of change.

After Jesus’ death on the Friday, his supporters, friends and followers thought it was all over.

Their dreams were crushed, and there seemed to be no way forward or hope.

Then, on the third day, the women went to the tomb of Jesus and found the stone to the tomb had been rolled away and hope began again.

Discovering that Jesus had another plan started small and quietly, but everything changed.

This Easter, consider where in your life you need a sign of hope and change when you see no way forward.

It might be in your own life, your relationships or community.

The Easter story reminds us that there is a way forward – maybe not what we expect – but there is hope.

Maybe you need to make that appointment for help you have been putting off, or to ring a friend that you have been worried about.

Small steps that can change everything, just as on that first Easter day.

Here at St Mary’s with Holy Apostles, we will be traveling through the Easter story with a short service each night from Palm Sunday (Sunday April 13) at 7pm to Maundy Thursday (April 17) at 7pm.

On Good Friday, we will be joining in the walk of witness from 10am at Alma Square, and in the afternoon, there will be a service at 2pm.

On Easter Sunday, we will celebrate at 9am and 10.30am.

Whatever you are looking forward to this Easter, come and celebrate it with us, or at a church near you.

You will be very welcome.