‘There is always a way out of the darkest places’: Scarborough mum speaks about her son’s death

A Scarborough woman is paying tribute to her son on the first anniversary of his death.

Lynn Wood lost her son Cory to suicide on September 25 2018 which, she says, “was the worst day of my life”.

The rugby team with Corys parents bill and Lynn at the fundraising match.

“Our son Cory, who was 28, took his own life leaving behind an unthinkable torrent of torment and grief for all his family and friends and his young son. In his desperate hour, seeing very little light at the end of a very dark tunnel, Cory found his own peace,” she said.

Cory’s suicide left a lot of unanswered questions for his family, including dad Bill, 59, and brothers Ryan, 36, and Kyle, 31.

Mrs Wood, 58, spoke about the time leading up to the “dreadful day”. She said: “He wanted to get out of the milk round due to unsociable hours and managed to get a job with a property management firm. But unfortunately he was still self employed and if there was no work he wouldn’t get paid.

“He got a job at Beyond Housing in August and it was the best thing for him so we thought everything was looking up. Bill and I had spoken to him a few weeks before about his plans for the next few years and he said he was going to stay at home, earn some money, get a new car, go back to Australia. So he had plans. This is what shocked us.”

Corys friends Jack Jacko Johnson and James Milly Millward surprised parents Bill and Lynn with a present at the end of the match

Cory also left behind his now six-year-old son, Jayden.

“He still had a good relationship with his ex-wife and still saw his son Jayden a lot. If there was anything that would have kept him here it would have been Jayden.

“If he had thought for one minute about what he was doing, if he was in the right head space and thought about Jayden he wouldn’t have done it. Jayden was his everything.”

Following Cory’s death, Mrs Wood is raising awareness of mental health and suicide. She wants “men and women to know there is always a way out of the darkest of places”.

She said: “Like a lot of people Cory was hurting on the inside and couldn’t find it in himself to ask for help. Since that dreadful day myself and friends have been raising funds for CALM and Scarborough Survivors.

“We need to promote the fact that there are people out there that can help but we need to know where and how. We just need to talk about it and ask for help.This doesn’t mean that we are weak in any shape or form. We just need a hug, a shoulder to cry on, someone to listen, or someone to understand how we feel.”

Over the past 11 months, family and friends have raised nearly £7,000 including a fund-raiser rugby match and raffle in August.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part on this special day in memory of Cory,” she said. “It was a fantastic day with lots of fun, laughter and tears.”

The match was a fitting fundraiser as rugby was the game that Cory played as a teenager; he was nicknamed ‘The Tank’.

The rugby match will be an annual event held on the first weekend of September. Mrs Wood will use the funds to help raise awareness of mental health and suicide in the area and hopefully bring more support groups such as Andy’s Man Club, which was set up in West Yorkshire.