There’s still chance to see McFly at Bridlington Spa – find out more here

Chart-topping pop-rockers Mcfly are bringing their live show to the popular venue and there are some tickets remaining for the concert. Photo submitted

There’s still chance to see McFly at Bridlington Spa next month.

The chart-topping pop-rockers are bringing their live show to the popular venue and there are some tickets remaining for the concert.

A Spa spokesperson said: “With seven UK number one singles, five Top 10 albums, six sellout tours and 10 million records sold worldwide, McFly are without question one of the most significant British pop acts of the 21st Century.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The band behind such massive hits as All About You, Obviously, Star Girl, One For The Radio and Shine A Light are delighted to announce they will play a headline show on Saturday, July 16.”