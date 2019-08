Everyone has a favourite spot for a takeaway. According the Just Eat user ratings these are the best 12 in Scarborough, do you agree?

1. Bertie's, Cayton Low Road A converted bus serving american style fare. 'Overall user rating: 5.5/6. Food quality: 5.4/6. Delivery Time: 5.8/6. Service: 5.4/6.

2. La Unica, North Marine Road Serving Turkish food.'Overall user rating: 5.5/6. Food quality: 5.4/6. Delivery Time: 5.7/6. Service: 5.6/6.

3. Memossa, Westborough A pizza and kebab shop.'Overall user rating: 5.4/6. Food quality: 5.4/6. Delivery Time: 5.5/6. Service: 5.4/6.

4. Pizza Pizza, North Street A Pizza shop which also sells kebabs. 'Overall user rating: 5.4/6. Food quality: 5.1/6. Delivery Time: 5.6/6. Service: 5.4/6.

