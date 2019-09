There are plenty of great spots for breakfast in and around Scarborough offering traditional cooked breakfasts and other options as well. These are the top 12 according to Trip Advisor reviews - do you agree?

1. Sunnys Cafe - St Thomas Street. Reviewers said: "Had a fantastic large cooked breakfast ...probably the best I have had for many years. Quality components, perfectly cooked."

2. The Yew Tree - High Street Scalby A reviewer said: "Food excellent and a great choice... couldnt ask for more."

3. Cafe View - Eastborough A reviewer wrote: "The food is freshly prepared and their all day breakfast is an indulgent treat."

4. Espresso Yourself - Falconers Road A reviewer said: "We used this cafe for breakfast while stopping at the Premier Inn next door it's great for a light breakfast and the staff are a delight."

