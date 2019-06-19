These are the Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale businesses shortlisted for 2019 White Rose Awards

The shortlist for the 2019 White Rose Awards has been revealed with 103 finalists, including several local businesses, in the running to win one of the highly coveted trophies.

This year’s ceremony will be the biggest event to date with a number of brand-new categories as awards for Accessible and Inclusive Tourism, Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism and an International Tourism Award have all been added to the list, reflecting the way the tourism industry is moving forward.

READ MORE: London Eye-style wheel for former futurist site in Scarborough



There are 19 categories in total for 2019, the winners of will be ranked as gold and the two runners as silver and bronze.

In 15 of the categories the entire top three will be automatically entered in the Visit England Awards.

The full list of businesses in Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale shortlisted for awards in various categories:

Emma Stothard Sculpture: Arts and Culture Award

Vale of Pickering Caravan Park: Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Estbeck House: Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award and Inns and Restaurants with Rooms Award

The Star Inn at Harome: Inns and Restaurants with Rooms Award and Taste of England Award

North Yorkshire Moor Railway: Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

The Baytown Coffe Company: Producers and Makers Award

Grand Get-Togethers: Self Catering Accommodation of the Year

Brompton Lakes: Self Catering Accommodation of the Year

Go Ape Dalby: Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery: Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

The Pheasant Hotel, Harome: - Taste of England Award

READ MORE: Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary caring for 14 orphaned fox cubs as numbers of rescued animals double



Welcome to Yorkshire’s Head of Special Projects Claudine Shaw said: “A huge well done to everyone who’s made it onto this year’s shortlist. The White Rose Awards is one of our flagship events, and it’s such a privilege to be able to honour the stars of Yorkshire tourism.”

White Rose Awards chair Elaine Lemm said: “This year’s panel of prestigious industry-wide experts have been well and truly put through their paces shortlisting for the recently revamped White Rose Awards.

"With the standard of entries continuing to rise, competition was fierce, and choosing finalists not easy. With the attention to detail, passion and sheer hard work seen from so many superb businesses, it is easy to see why Yorkshire has an outstanding reputation for tourism and hospitality."

The awards are being sponsored for the first time by online training experts High Speed Training, an Ilkley-based company which provides specialist personal development and compliance courses to the hospitality and tourism sector in Yorkshire.

Ian Dowd, Head of Marketing at High Speed Training said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the White Rose Awards this year. The list of nominees represents the very best in Yorkshire tourism and hospitality and we wish everyone involved the very best of luck.”

The event, which celebrates the very best Yorkshire's tourism and hospitality industries, including food, drink, arts and culture, accommodation and attractions, will take place at the First Direct Arena, Leeds on Monday November 25.