This is how Filey pupils are tackling plastic to help clean up our coastline

Children from Filey Ebor Infants Academy will perform a catwalk show for friends, family and VIPs as part of an ongoing project with Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre investigating the impact on the environment of plastics.

The 90 students, including children from year one and two, have made headgear, shoes, bags and complete outfits from plastics collected from household plastic usage and from donations for the show, ‘Sustainable Fashion’, which will take place at the school on Friday, October 25.

Image by Richard Ponter

The academy has invited representatives from some of the UK’s largest companies using plastics to attend the show, which will take the form of a fashion show with a narrative story.

Diana Logan, associate director education at the SJT, said: “Working with the SJT, the children decided that they wanted to talk to others about the impact they are having on the world.

"As part of the partnership between the theatre and the academy they have been working with designer Charlotte Hill and creative practitioner and dancer Clare Maxwell to put together a show where the items are made entirely from recycled plastics. They hope it will encourage their local community to change their perspective on the use of plastics.

"At the SJT we feel it is important to unlock children’s creativity and allow them to explore their perspective of the world and make a difference to their community by finding their voice. It has been a pleasure working with the children.”

Image by Richard Ponter

Angela Clark, head of school, said: “Working with the dedicated staff from the SJT gives our children valuable experiences where they can explore the endless possibilities of their imaginations and what they can achieve.

“We are all looking forward to the event and are impressed by how much the children have learnt in an exciting, fun way and by how much they want to make a difference to our planet.”

Image by Richard Ponter

Image by Richard Ponter

Image by Jacob Lucas

Image by Jacob Lucas