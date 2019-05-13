This is the safety advice from the Coastguard following rescue of broken down vessel in Scarborough

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team have issued safety advice after a call out on Sunday.

The team were tasked to assist Scarborough's all weather lifeboat with a small private vessel which had broken down near Scarborough at 12.55pm.

The lifeboat towed the casualty vessel into the harbour and handed it over to the Coastguard team to make it fast alongside.

Suitable safety advice was then given to the crew.

A spokesperson from Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team, said: "If going out to sea, always make sure that your safety equipment and flares are up to date and that you have a working VHF marine band radio with you before you set out.

"Also consider a secondary form of propulsion should your main engine fail.

"This incident was a good example of two coastal rescue agencies working together, thanks to Scarborough lifeboat crew for their assistance."

If you see anyone in difficulty on or near the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.