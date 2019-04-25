This is what is planned for Scarborough on Tour de Yorkshire Day

Scarborough's Open Air Theatre will be transformed into a Family Fun Zone for the day when the Tour de Yorkshire comes to town.

Scarborough Borough Council has confirm its programme of activities and entertainment, as stage three of this year's men's race - and stage two of the women's race - will finish in the town on Saturday, May 4.

In addition to big screens on Sandside and Royal Albert Drive, which will be showing live televised footage of the race, the council will be putting on a range of family friendly activities.

A Family Fun Zone in the Open Air Theatre offering free of charge activities will get underway at noon and run throughout the afternoon until 6pm.

The Open Air Theatre will be ideal for families with younger children with fairground rides, face painting and balloon modelling.

Refreshments stalls will be open for parents to purchase food and drink and there will be information stands.

On the Peasholm Gap piazza area, outside The Sands apartments, there will be an Extreme Mountain Bike Show performing daring and spectacular stunts at various times during the day.

Also in the North Bay area, the Jelly Roll Jazz Band will entertain spectators with three performances between 11am and 5pm.

The racing action on Royal Albert Drive will begin with the finale of the Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race at around 12.45pm. It will be the first time the women’s race has visited and finished in Scarborough, giving the female riders a chance to experience the same incredible atmosphere that Scarborough has become renowned for in previous editions of the men’s race.

An hour later, the Tour de Yorkshire official artist, Mackenzie Thorpe, will be demonstrating his skills by painting live on the podium stage.

Between 2.30pm and 3pm, the Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries children’s race will take place on the finish straight, giving budding cyclists a chance to share the Tour de Yorkshire race day experience.

Shortly after 4.30pm, the official Tour de Yorkshire Caravan and Ambassadors Tour will arrive. The colourful vehicles in the caravan represent the many organisations involved in the Tour de Yorkshire, with sponsors giving out freebies and cycling fans able to meet some of the legends of the sport - the Tour de Yorkshire ambassadors - as they travel behind the cavalcade, greeting fans and posing for photographs.

Excitement will continue to build ahead of the finish of Stage Three of the men’s race at 5.52pm, which is 15 minutes later than previously advertised due to an operational alteration by race organisers.

Paul Thompson, Scarborough Borough Council project manager for Tour de Yorkshire, said: “We’re counting down to our fifth year of Tour de Yorkshire in Scarborough and once again we’re pulling out all the stops to give spectators and competitors a day to remember.

"We’re excited to be welcoming the women’s race for the very first time and hosting not one but two stage finishes on the spectacular North Bay.

"The hillside above Royal Albert Drive is a perfect vantage point from which to watch the sprint to the finish line.

“Families will be able to make the most of the free activities on offer and there will be a fantastic party atmosphere for everyone to enjoy. We really can’t wait for the day to arrive and we look forward to seeing thousands of residents and visitors join us for what will be an incredible afternoon on the Yorkshire coast.”