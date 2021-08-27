This is what's on in Scarborough over the bank holiday weekend - gigs, theatre, cinema, comedy and more

There's plenty of attractions to visit and beaches to explore in and around Scarborough but here's a list of events happening over the bank holiday weekend.
As well as those featured below there is also live music set to be on at Craft Bar on Friday night and at the Newcastle Packet, Vibe Bar, Chaplins Bar, Marley's Bar and Craft Bar on Saturday night.
1. Scarborough Indoor Market
The Indoor Market will play host to Top Hat and Heels comedy show on Sunday. A spectacular, visual, energetic, comedy drag show, consisting of state of the art sound and light, 40 costume changes per performance, and featuring the inimitable Miss Kitty & JoJo! Tickets available online.
Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Malton Food Festival
Head inland and Yorkshire's food capital is hosting its famous food festival on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. A real celebration of the county's finest produce and cooking, there will be talks, tastings, celebrity chef demos and live music alongside all the scrumptious food.
Photo: Contributed
3. Open Air Theatre
Three acts are playing the Open Air over this weekend - Olly Murs on Friday, UB40 on Saturday and Anne-Marie on Sunday. Limited tickets are still available for each gig from the venue's website.
Photo: Contributed
4. Planet Circus
The circus is in town! With aerial acrobats, daring cross bow acts and of course the 'Globe of Death' motorcycle stunt, there's plenty to thrill. Tickets are available online and from the box office on the day.
Photo: Contributed