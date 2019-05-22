This is when filming will end for BBC One comedy Scarborough

Filming for new BBC One show 'Scarborough' has continued across the town this week.

Cast and crew members have been spotted on Sandside, Peasholm Park and on the seafront - but filming will end tomorrow.

Stars of the show, including director Derren Litten, have been praised by business owners and local residents.

The new comedy, which features comedian Jason Manford and Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley, is written and directed by Derren, the award-winning creator of Benidorm.

Mike (Jason) and Karen (Catherine) are nearly-40-somethings that are giving their relationship another go, five years after they split.

The pair were always meant to be together, but Mike’s ambition to become a professional entertainer meant that he was never at home.

Now in his late 30’s, Mike has realised what’s actually important to him – he’s given up life on the road to come back to Scarborough and give their relationship another go.