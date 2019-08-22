This North Yorkshire pub has been voted the best in the county

A North Yorkshire pub has been revealed as the best in Yorkshire by the Campaign for Real Ale.

CAMRA has revealed the best pubs across Britain to mark the close of its Summer of Pub campaign - an initiative to encourage pub-going throughout the warmer months.

The top 16 pubs have been announced in the nationwide search for the next National Pub of the Year; the overall winner will be revealed in February 2020. Pub-goers are encouraged to visit these pubs over the weekend to celebrate the achievement.

In the Yorkshire category, the George & Dragon, at Hudswell, near Richmond, was the winner.

CAMRA says of the pub: "At the heart of the village, this homely multi-roomed country inn was CAMRA National Pub of the Year for 2016 and has been Champion Pub of Yorkshire several times.

"A pleasant walk from Richmond (if you don't mind the 300+ steps!) brings you to the pub's large beer terrace with fantastic panoramic views over the Swale valley.

"Rescued by the community in 2010 and refurbished, it boasts its own library, shop, allotments and other community facilities as well as food and drink.

"Beers are mostly from Yorkshire breweries and a dark ale is always available, often Rudgate Ruby Mild. Open all day bank holidays."

Each of the contenders highlights something unique about Britain’s pub scene. They range from bustling micropubs to traditional coaching inns. The announcement comes ahead of the final summer bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland (26 August).

Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA’s National Director, said: “The top 16 contenders boast the perfect mix of the essential characteristics which make a great pub - great service, a welcoming atmosphere, fantastic decor, great value for money and most importantly, quality real ale.

“These pubs will now compete in the next round of the competition, hoping to be named one of the four super-regional finalists - and stay in with a chance of becoming the overall winner."

CAMRA’s annual Good Beer Guide is published next month; pre-orders are now available at shop.camra.org.uk

The other Summer of Pub winners are:

Central Southern - Bell, Aldworth, Berkshire

East Anglia - Red Lion, Preston, Hertfordshire

East Midlands - Smithfield, Derby, Derbyshire

Greater Manchester - Flying Horse Hotel, Rochdale

Kent - The Admirals Arm, Queenborough

London - Hope, Carshalton

Merseyside - Cricketers Arms, St. Helens

North East - Grey Horse, Consett

Scotland & Northern Ireland - Bridge Inn, Peebles

South West - Tom Cobley, Spreyton, Devon

Surrey / Sussex - Hornet, Chichester, Sussex

Wales - Mansel Arms, Porthyrhyd, Carmarthenshire

Wessex - The Firkin Shed, Bournemouth

West Midlands - Prince of Wales, Shrewsbury

West Pennines - Swan with Two Necks, Pendleton, Lancashire