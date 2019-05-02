This Scarborough hotel 'steeped in history' is up for sale

A Scarborough hotel, whose owner was awarded the MBE for services to the hospitality industry, is up for sale.

Christie & Co is marketing Hotel Columbus, which has been run by Bonnie Purchon MBE and her husband Brian, for 25 years.

The 11 bedroom hotel in Columbus Ravine occupies an attractive, detached property with a 24-cover breakfast room and guest lounge. Externally, it provides guests with a well maintained garden to enjoy the sunshine and private parking for up to eight cars.

The Purchons are looking to retire and Matthew Hendry, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “At a time when we are seeing increased interest in hotels and guesthouses across North Yorkshire, I expect this fantastic hotel steeped in history to attract a lot of interest.

“It is a shame to see such great servants to the hospitality industry in Mrs Purchon MBE and Mr Purchon step down, but they leave behind a great opportunity for a new owner to transform and put their own stamp on the ideally situated hotel.”

Hotel Columbus is on the market at an asking price of £425,000 for the freehold interest.