This village pub could be turned into a family home in Scarborough

An application has been lodged with Scarborough Council to turn a village pub into a family home.

Kevin Makepeace has applied to use the Ox Inn at Lebberston as a house following a number of failed attempts to keep it operating as a business.

In his submission to the council, Mr Makepeace states that he bought the business out of receivership eight years ago.

A letter to the council states: “Since owning the business the premises has been tenanted by several landlords, most having years of experience in the drinks industry, though each have run into financial difficulties within a year or so of operation due to the changing drinking habits of the public.”

He adds that the pub is no longer “financially viable” and was closed in November due to rubbish being dumped in the car park and also to stop the building falling into disrepair.

Mr Makepeace added that the pub was not the only one in the village and there were a number of other drinking establishments nearby so there would be no impact on the facilities in Lebberston from his application.

A decision will be made in the coming weeks by Scarborough Council planning officers.