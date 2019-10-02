Thomas Cook shop in Scarborough has its window smashed days after company's collapse

The Thomas Cook shop in Scarborough had its window smashed days after the company's collapse.

The store on Westborough was officially shut last Monday after the travel operator failed to secure a rescue package from creditors.

Notices on the windows were put up on the day announcing that the store had been closed "with immediate effect".

The firm's collapse meant that 9,000 staff in the UK, including those working in the town's branch, lost their jobs and 150,000 UK customers were left stranded abroad due to flights being cancelled.

Operation Matterhorn, the largest peacetime repatriation programme launched by the Civil Aviation Authority, is currently underway to fly customers home. It will continue until October 6.

Last week's news of the collapse was met with sadness and disappointment by the town's residents, many of whom took to social media to express their sympathy for those affected and pay tribute to the 178-year-old company.

However, a few days after the firm went bust, one of the front windows of the Westborough store appears to have been smashed.