Thousands expected at Goldwing Light Parade in Scarborough

Bikers on the seafront at Scarborough for a previous Goldwing Light Parade.

Vital funds will be raised for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance when bikers from across the nation and beyond converge on Scarborough for the annual Goldwing Light Parade.

The free event attracted around 12,000 people to the North Yorkshire coast last year and saw just short of £10,000 raised for the charity.

Preparations are being finalised for this year’s event which takes place on Saturday, September 6 when organisers hope to build on that figure.

Goldwing motorcycles sporting neon lights will transport a fleet of riders on a procession around Marine Drive, illuminating both sides of the shoreline, before the night is closed out with a show-stopping fireworks display around 9.30pm.

Before the evening's parade, which gets under way around 8pm, there will be a static display of the motorcycles, running from midday to 4pm, on West Pier and Foreshore Road.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming the Goldwings to Scarborough once again.

“This popular event does so much good, both in terms of bringing people to the resort, but also with regard to the money raised for such a worthy charity as the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and I would encourage everyone to come down and join in the spectacle.”

Event organiser, Danielle Reed, said: “The event attracts people of all ages and there’s no way to describe it other than by going and experiencing it for yourself.

“The bikes themselves are fantastic.

"The effort, care and attention that goes into them has to be seen to be believed.

"If you speak to the riders they will tell you they have spent hours and hours getting their machines ready.

“People come from all over; we have had riders from as far away as Ireland and Germany and they are all lovely people.

“Last year we raised just short of £10,000 and I am hoping we will reach double figures this year.

"The money is vital.

"It is a charity that solely depends on donations and any money they receive goes to help save lives.

“I have met people who have been airlifted to safety thanks to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and their stories are very moving.

"The service is being called on more and more and so the more money we can raise from events like this the better.”

Foreshore Road, Sandside, Marine Drive and Royal Albert Drive will be closed from 7.30pm until between 9.30pm and 10pm while the event takes place.

Visit www.visitnorthyorkshire.com/events/scarborough-goldwing-light-parade for more.

And see www.yorkshireairambulance.org.uk/ for more details about the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and its work.