Thousands of Scarborough households are living in fuel poverty, according to new figures

Thousands of households in Scarborough are living in fuel poverty, figures show.

Charity National Energy Action has warned of the devastating effects of being unable to afford heating bills, and urged the Government to take steps to protect vulnerable households.

Official figures reveal that 5,907 households in Scarborough cannot afford to heat and light their homes properly without being pushed into poverty.

It means that the issue affects 12% of households in the area, according to the report from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

That’s slightly higher than the average of 11% across Yorkshire and the Humber.

A household is considered to be fuel poor if they have energy costs above the national median, and if meeting those costs would push them below the poverty line.

Rising energy costs, low incomes and energy-inefficient housing are the main factors behind fuel poverty, according to NEA chief executive Adam Scorer.

He said: “The effects can be devastating – social isolation, poorer physical and mental health, lower educational achievement, and rationing of food and other essentials.”

Mr Scorer added that the cost of treating cold temperature-related illnesses brought on by fuel poverty is a burden on the NHS, while energy inefficient homes are a major cause of CO2 emissions.

The likelihood and severity of fuel poverty depend on the type of household.

A quarter of single-parent households in England are fuel poor, while a fifth of private renters are affected - compared to just 8% of owner occupiers.

A BEIS spokesperson said: “No one should be cold in their own home. That’s why we’re protecting all households from rip-off deals with our energy price cap, and helping two million low-income households get money off their winter energy bills.

“On top of this, we’re targeting support at the most vulnerable, giving extra money to pensioners during the winter and improving the energy efficiency of households on low income.”