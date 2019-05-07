Thousands raised during Filey RNLI's Mayday weekend

Northerly gales, heavy seas, driving rain and occasional hail showers failed to dampen the spirits of Filey RNLI volunteers this Mayday weekend.

Over the three day bank holiday, volunteers from the Ladies Guild and crew raised a fantastic £2,100 with book sales, craft stalls, a raffle, mayday badges, fill the yellow wellie with coins, collecting buckets, singers and a wellie-wanging competition.

The wellie-wanging event alone on the Sunday raised just over £350. Organised by the crew, it gave the opportunity for young and old to throw a wellington boot as far as they could. Prizes were awarded for the best throw for an adult and the best throw for a child.

And in the middle of the Monday fundraising, UK Coastguard (Humber) requested the launch of Filey’s inshore lifeboat, Braund, to assist three people who were cut off by the tide at the end of Filey Brigg.

Within a few minutes, the ILB had launched with Matthew Wilkins, Sam Cross and Liam Frampton as crew. Fortunately, as the ILB drew alongside the Brigg, the casualties managed to dodge their way to safety.

Mission completed, it was back to the fundraising and assisting with clearing away all the stalls and returning the all-weather lifeboat into the boathouse.

John Ward, Filey Lifeboat Press Officer said: “The weather has thrown everything at our volunteers this weekend but they have managed to raise a fantastic amount of money and launch the ILB on service. Our thanks to everyone who has supported Filey Lifeboat over the three days and a special BIG thank you to all our Ladies Guild Members and crew who have braved the severe conditions “.